DeKalb County students named to all-metro track and field teams

Atlanta, GA — The Atlanta Track Club has named 25 state champions and three newly crowned state record holders to its All-Metro Track and Field teams. The student athletes represent 23 schools from eight counties. Two DeKalb County students made the teams.

Sanaa Frederick from Druid Hills High School was the 4A state champion and the state’s top-ranked 100-meter runner this season. Her season’s best of 11.41 places her eighth on Georgia’s all-time list, according to a press release.

Isaiah Taylor of Southwest DeKalb High School is currently the fastest 300-meter hurdler in the country this year. Taylor, the son of Olympic Gold Medalist Angelo Taylor, won the 4A state championship in 35.94, the fourth-fastest time in state history. He will compete for North Carolina A&T in the fall.

Taylor’s teammates on the 4×200 meter and 4×400 meter relays from Southwest DeKalb will take home those awards this season as well. Both teams won state championships, and the 4×400 meter team’s 3:10.55 is the second-fastest time in state history.

Athletes are selected based on season-wide performance, place at the state meet, season’s best and head-to-head athletes. The metro-area is defined as the 14 counties touching Fulton or DeKalb or Cobb Counties.

Marist student Tommy Latham is the honoree in the 3,200 meter. The 6A state champion in the event was the third fastest in the state this year with a time of 9:10.

Maurice Gleaton of Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn sprinted into the state record books at the GHSA 6A State Championship this year, winning his preliminary heat in 10.14. He broke the eight-year-old state record for the event. Gleaton is ranked fifth in the nation in the 100-meter event. He’s also ranked seventh in the nation in the 200 meter with his 20.52 victory at regionals, the second-fastest time in state history.

Douglas County High School athlete Skylar Soli is being honored in both the shot put and in the discus. Soli is ranked 10th in the shot put on the Georgia all-time list for her 47-4.5 winning throw at last week’s Wingfoot Night of Champions. She was the 6A State Champion in both events. Soli will compete for Ole Miss in the fall.

Pace Academy student Caroline Hood is the honoree in the 1600 meter and 3200 meter. Hood was the 2A State Champion and Georgia’s top-ranked runner in both events this year with times of 4:53.65 and 10:29.01 She won the 3200-meter event at the state meet by 33 seconds.

The All-Metro High School Track and Field Awards Ceremony will be held Wednesday, June 7 at the Stave Room in Midtown Atlanta. The event is open to honorees and their guests. The Most Outstanding Athlete Awards will also be given to the top boy and girl athletes in track and field. These athletes are selected by coaches and a vote from the public.

“The 2023 track and field season is one we will be talking about for years to come,” said Rich Kenah, Atlanta Track Club’s CEO. “We are honored to play a part in the track and field journey of the sport’s next generation.”

The winners of the Patty Foell and Hawthorne Wesley Scholarships will also be announced at the awards ceremony. The $10,000 scholarships are awarded by Atlanta Track Club Foundation and Atlanta Youth Running Foundation to a boy and girl athlete in good academic standing who plan to continue competing in track and field or cross-country in college.

Here is the full list of nominees:

