DeKalb DA withdraws from all cases involving proposed police training facility

By Rose Scott | WABE

Breaking News: In an exclusive interview, DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston tells Rose she will not pursue charges against several people who were arrested while protesting against the planned Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

Saturday marks one year since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Georgia State University law professor Anthony Michael Kreis discusses life after the high court’s ruling and where the law stands now in Georgia and across the country.

Hip Hop legends Arrested Development reflect on their path and influence on the genre and how the music has changed since their Grammy win.

