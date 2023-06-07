DeKalb Grand Jury indicts man accused of killing dog at apartment complex

Share

Atlanta, GA — A DeKalb County Grand Jury has indicted a man accused of beating a dog to death back in March.

Police allege that Mekhi Jackson, 21, is the man seen on a video kicking, punching and throwing the dog. The video sparked widespread outrage.

A DeKalb County Grand Jury indicted Jackson on three charges of felony aggravated cruelty to animals and one count of tampering with evidence, a press release from the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office says.

“The charges stem from an incident at an apartment complex on Flat Shoals Road on March 12, 2023 that was captured on video and shared online,” the press release from the. District Attorney’s Office said. According to the preliminary investigation, Defendant Jackson repeatedly punched, threw and kicked a dog in a breezeway. The animal died as the result of its injuries. Jackson is accused of concealing the dog’s remains. The case will be assigned to a Superior Court Judge and set down for arraignment. Once he has been arraigned then a trial date may be set.”

