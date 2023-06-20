DeKalb Police: Man goes to VA Hospital, confesses to killing girlfriend

Share

Greater Decatur, GA — DeKalb County Police said a man went to the Atlanta VA Medical Center on Sunday, June 18 and confessed to killing his girlfriend.

“Officers responded to the 2600 block of Shetland Drive where they located the victim deceased,” a spokesperson for the police department said. “The suspect, Chadrick Gray (43), was lodged in the jail and charged with murder.”

Gray remains in jail as of June 20.

A neighbor who lives near the victim told Decaturish she believes the crime occurred Saturday evening and described the suspect as a “platonic friend” who the victim was trying to help. He had been staying with her, and she was trying to get him to move out, the neighbor said.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

