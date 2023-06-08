DeKalb School Board will consider contracts for roof replacements, hold millage rate hearings

Share

DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb County School Board will meet on Monday, June 12 and consider awarding contracts for roof replacements at some local schools.

The board will also hold two millage rate hearings.

The regular meeting begins with a work session that starts at 12:30 p.m. It will be held at 1701 Mountain Industrial Boulevard in Stone Mountain. The meeting will also be live-streamed. To view the live stream, click here.

During the regular meeting, the board will consider spending about $9 million on roof replacement projects.

The board will consider awarding a $5.3 million contract to SRS, Inc. for roof replacements at DeKalb Elementary School of the Arts and Free Form Middle School. The board will also consider awarding a $4 million contract to Tecta America SE, LLC for roof replacements at Redan Elementary School and Sam Moss Service Center.

In millage rate news, the DeKalb County School District is slated to maintain its millage rate of 23.08 mills. DCSD taxpayers will not see an increase in the rate, although property values have increased, which means they will pay more in taxes.

The millage rate is about 2.73 mills higher than the school district’s rollback rate of 20.35 mills. The district will hold public hearings on the millage rate on June 12 and June 20.

Here is the schedule of the hearings:

– June 12 at 10:30 a.m. in-person at the administrative and instructional complex located at 1701 Mountain Industrial Boulevard in Stone Mountain. The deadline to register to speak is June 12 by 10:30 a.m.

– June 12 at 6 p.m. in-person at the administrative and instructional complex located at 1701 Mountain Industrial Boulevard in Stone Mountain. The deadline to register to speak is June 12 by 6 p.m.

– June 20 at 11 a.m. virtually. To sign up to speak, call 678-676-0722 or email [email protected] The deadline to register to speak is June 16 by noon. Details on how to speak in the virtual public hearing will also be available on the DCSD website before the hearing begins.

The proposed tax increase over the rollback rate for a home with a fair market value of $350,000 is about $341.75. The proposed tax rate for a non-homestead property with a fair market value of $550,000 is about $546.80, according to a press release from DCSD.

The school board, during its work session, will consider numerous other contracts. Here’s what’s being considered at Monday’s meeting:

— Renewing the district’s excess workers’ compensation and employer’s liability insurance coverage with Star Insurance Company for $272,800.

— Renewing the district’s property and cyber insurance coverage with Alliant Property Insurance Program (“APIP”) for a premium cost not to exceed $3,321,129

— Approving contract extensions with seven vendors for behavioral intervention services. The contracts are not to exceed $2 million. The vendors are: Cobb Pediatrics (DBA Stepping Stones), Comprehensive Behavior Change, Core Therapy, Kadiant, Maxim, Pathways (Rebecca Lamont), and Southern Behavior Group.

— Approving the purchase of translation and interpretation services for $1.2 million with the following vendors: Alta Language Services, Language Line Services

Real Time Translation, SeSo, Inc., Translation Station, Inc. and Zab Translation Solutions

— Approving a memorandum of agreement between DeKalb County School District and Laurel Heights Hospital worth $450,000.

“DCSD has served as the fiscal agent for Laurel Heights Hospital (LHH) since 2007,” the June 12 school board agenda says. “LHH is an educational program for students placed in its care by the Georgia Department of Human Resources (DHR), The Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities (DBHDD) and the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ). Based on a revised law that went into effect on July 1, 2018 (HB 853), public school students who are admitted under a physician’s order into a licensed psychiatric residential treatment center would be exempt from paying tuition or fees to the local school system. This law allows these students to continue their education and stay on track academically while receiving long-term medical and psychological treatment.”

— Awarding a $4 million contract for academic recovery plan software to Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.

— Approving a memorandum of understanding with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta worth $250,000.

“It is requested that the Board of Education approve the Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) between Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta and DCSD in the amount of $249,983 to provide Level Up: In-School Mentoring services to 100 students at Lithonia Middle School during the 2024 school year,” the June 12 school board agenda says.

— Purchasing professional services to provide staffing augmentation and monitoring for network, data center, and cloud services from GreenPages Technology Solutions. The purchase cost is not to exceed $3 million.

— Purchasing managed print services from Lexmark International for $1.7 million.

— Purchasing e-rate consulting services from Educational Funding Group, Inc. for $70,000.

— Paying Computer Aid, Inc. $3.2 million for temporary IT staffing resources.

“During the fiscal year 2024, the district will need to continue leveraging contracted services to support the district’s technology-related initiatives,” the school board’s agenda says. “These services will augment the existing staff in the various departments. Once the assigned project or task is completed, the contracted resources will be removed.”

— Approving a $6 million contract extension with Genuine Parts Company (NAPA). The contract is for parts for the school district’s vehicles.

— Awarding a $950,000 contract to Sutherland’s Food Service, Inc., for school nutrition grocery products.

— Awarding a $175,000 contract to Gilbane Building Company for construction management services for the new Sequoyah Middle and High School projects.

— Awarding a $260,000 contract to Croft & Associates, Inc for architectural and engineering services at Livsey Elementary

To see the full school board agenda for the June 12 meeting, click here.

Reporter Zoe Seiler contributed to this story.

