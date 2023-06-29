DeKalb Schools superintendent takes oath of office

Share

DeKalb County, GA — Incoming DeKalb County Schools Superintendent Dr. Devon Horton was sworn in on Thursday, June 29, at the DeKalb County Georgia Superior Courthouse in Decatur.

Horton, who is set to assume his role on July 1 officially, expressed his enthusiasm about beginning his tenure, according to a press release.

“I am thrilled to embark on this journey as the new superintendent of DeKalb County Schools,” Horton said. “My family and I are excited to move into the county and become part of this remarkable community. I am deeply honored to have the opportunity to lead this team of dedicated educators, administrators, and staff as we serve the families who are entrusting their children’s education to us.”

During the ceremony, Horton gave a preview of his vision for the DeKalb County School District, which is focused on the concept of elevating excellence for everyone. His strategy aims to reinvigorate all DeKalb schools to become places where students are inspired to explore their full potential, while staff is empowered to make engaging connections.

By creating learning environments that encourage innovation and nurture academic, social, and emotional growth, Horton is committed to leveraging DCSD’s strengths and identifying areas for advancement.

“Throughout my career, the emphasis has been on equipping our students with the skills and knowledge they need to excel in a rapidly evolving world,” Horton said. “We must be hyper-focused on creating educational experiences beyond traditional boundaries and pathways. This includes being intentional about infusing critical thinking, problem-solving, and creativity into our teaching.”

Horton has encouraged the community to join him on this journey as superintendent.

“We cannot do this alone,” he said. “We’ll ramp up our efforts to establish meaningful collaborations with our students, families, and community partners. Together, we will proudly graduate scholars who are well-prepared to pursue their versions of the American Dream.”

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.