Drew Valley Water Line project will continue through December county says

Share

Brookhaven, GA — DeKalb County says a water line replacement project on Drew Valley Road in Brookhaven will continue through December.

The Drew Valley Water Line Replacement project involves replacing 15,000 linear feet of aging water lines with new 8-inch-diameter ductile-iron water lines, a press release from the county says.

“Normal construction hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding major holidays. An increase in construction-related noise and traffic during work hours should be expected,” a press release from the county says.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.