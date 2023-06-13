Gyimah Whitaker sworn in as City Schools of Decatur superintendent

Share

Decatur, GA — Dr. Gyimah Whitaker was sworn in as superintendent of City Schools of Decatur on Tuesday, June 13.

Whitaker will begin her new job on July 1. Interim Superintendent Dr. Maggie Fehrman’s contract ends on June 30. She will serve as the next superintendent of Asheville City Schools in North Carolina beginning on July 17.

During Whitaker’s first 100 days as superintendent, she will be focused on G.E.M – Gathering, Envisioning and Maximizing. Her three-step entry plan includes gathering information, reviewing the findings to envision a plan forward, and maximizing the results, according to a press release from CSD.

“As a leader, my core beliefs are that equity is the vehicle to excellence, leadership matters and engagement inspires,” Whitaker said. “Guided by these values, I am both humbled and delighted to ensure that together City Schools of Decatur reaches an even higher level of brilliance.”

Each phase of the entry plan is designed to help refine future work around instructional leadership, organizational leadership, and communications.

Whitaker will also hold a series of listening sessions in July and August to learn from key stakeholders across the district, including students, staff, families, as well as community and business leaders.

Whitaker joins CSD from Fulton County Schools. Most recently, she served as the deputy chief academic officer for Fulton County Schools.

