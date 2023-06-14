Here’s a look at Juneteenth events happening this week

Share

By Lucas Hill, contributor

DeKalb County, GA — Cities in the metro Atlanta area will be celebrating Juneteenth this week with food, music, an author event, a panel discussion, a health fair and other activities.

Juneteenth commemorates the day when slaves in Galveston, Texas, learned they were free. President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation in 1862, and it went into effect on Jan. 1, 1863. But the slaves in Galveston weren’t informed until June 19, 1865.

“Robert E. Lee surrendered to Ulysses S. Grant on April 9, 1865, thus ending the bloody Civil War,” DeKalb Commissioner Steve Bradshaw said at the county’s Juneteenth celebration in 2021. “Yet the news of this did not reach Black people in Galveston, Texas, until June 19 of that year. Now, in this modern day and age, it’s hard to imagine that news of something so enormous would take so long to reach anyone, but that is how it was. So, we celebrate June 19, or Juneteenth, as a day of freedom and liberation. It is altogether proper and fitting that we should do this.”

Here is a look at the Juneteenth events happening this week:

Avondale Estates at Banjo Coffee with Terra Gay

Join the city of Avondale Estates and the Book Bird of AE at Banjo Coffee for a special event celebrating Juneteenth and local and national author books with guest speaker Terra Gay on Thursday, June 15 from 5 to 7 p.m. Terra N. Gay is an educator, activist, author and entrepreneur who writes under the pen name Jordan Trent. She gives voice to the stories of families and has published multiple children’s books. She is also the current Director of Culture and Equity for the Charles R. Drew Charter School in Atlanta.

For more information, click here.

Juneteenth: Recognition, Restoration, and Celebration

On Thursday, June 15, at 6:30 p.m. at the Rainbow Park Amphitheater (3181 Rainbow Dr.), DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond and the Board of Commissioners present the first day of Juneteenth: A Day of Recognition, Restoration and Celebration. Events kick off on the 15 with a concert “Salute to Dads,” featuring jazz by Tiffany Goode, spoken word by Higher Reality, acoustic music by Unknown Lyric and music by DJ Greg Nyce. On Friday, June 16, at 7 p.m. at the Porter Sanford Performing Arts Theater (3181 Rainbow Dr.), see “Unbossed & Unbowed: The Shirley Chisholm Story ft. Ingrid Griffith,” moderated by Dr. Maurice Hobson with panelists CEO Michael Thurmond and Mack Wilbourn. On Saturday, June 17, at 7 p.m. at the Rainbow Park Amphitheater, more music will be in abundance, with host Sasha the Diva, Musical Director JFLY, headliner Angie Stone and featured artists Gary “G7” Jenkins (lead singer of R&B group Silk) and Shirley Jones of the Jones Girls.

For more information, click here.

Juneteenth Atlanta Parade and Music Festival​

The Juneteenth festival in Atlanta will be held on June 16-18 at Centennial Olympic Park. This high-spirited celebration of freedom, unity, and equality is known for filling Centennial Olympic Park and the streets of Atlanta with the soulful sound of live music, amazing hand-made merchandise from local and international vendors, mouthwatering cuisine, and an array of immersive cultural activities for all attendees. The event bolsters a vibrant televised parade on June 17, featuring floats, colorful dance troops, community youth organizations, marching bands, and esteemed local and national dignitaries.

For more information, click here.

Emory’s First Annual Juneteenth Community Health Festival

On Saturday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at House of Hope Atlanta (4650 Flat Shoals Rd.), Emory Healthcare presents an informative and interactive celebration of health and wellness at its first annual Juneteenth Community Health Festival. All activities will take place in the H.F. Shepherd Multiplex on the House of Hope campus. Festival activities include blood pressure and blood glucose screenings, memory screenings (registration recommended), Ask a Doctor, health resources and information, health talks, a farmers’ market, healthy snacks and recipes, interactive games and giveaways, and HIV testing (provided by NAESM, Inc.). In addition to these healthcare talks and events, attendees will have the chance to win tickets to an Atlanta Falcons game.

For more information, click here.

Clarkston’s Juneteenth Celebration

Celebrate Juneteenth with the city of Clarkston from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, on Market Street in downtown Clarkston. The event will feature food, music, storytelling, vendors, entertainment, and more.

For more information, click here.

Downtown Stone Mountain’s Juneteenth Event

Come to Downtown Stone Mountain’s Juneteenth Event on Saturday, June 17, from 1-7 p.m. at 922 Main St. (the Gazebo) and immerse yourself in a celebration of freedom and unity. Stone Mountain is proud to commemorate the emancipation of African Americans and showcase the incredible vibrancy, heritage, and achievements of the whole community. Gather, rejoice in the shared journey toward equality, and embrace the diversity that makes the city unique.

For more information, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.