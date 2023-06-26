History Afoot Atlanta hosting tour of courthouse lawn on Decatur Square

Share

Decatur, GA — History Afoot Atlanta will explore the courthouse lawn on the Decatur Square on Friday, June 30, at 5:30 p.m.

Join Amy Durrell on the historic courthouse lawn to learn more about Decatur and its past. The event will look at the monuments on the Square and what they mean.

“We all save relics of the past. As a community, we sometimes preserve these relics as monuments. Join Amy in Decatur to explore the courthouse lawn and think about monument making in the US,” a press release from History Afoot Atlanta says.

The tour will consider the patterns of monument creation over the past 100 years and how various types of monuments were created. In the exploration of the Decatur Square, attendees will see the layers of meaning in the multiple relics that can be found there, according to the History Afoot Atlanta website.

History Afoot Atlanta tour hosts are Amy Durrell and Lisa Flaherty, both long-time Atlantans who combine their training in history with their love of sharing stories.

“We saw a gap in the story telling that takes place about our city’s history. On our walks we seek to raise up stories of all Atlantans, explore new places and help folks see the connections to today’s community,” Flaherty said.

For details and booking, click here.

