Independence Day events to be held across DeKalb County

DeKalb County, GA — Fireworks will be booming and parades will be stepping off in various cities across DeKalb County throughout the first week of July.

Here’s a look where to see parades and fireworks:

Avondale Estates

This year, the city is providing chalk paint for residents to decorate Clarendon Avenue for the Fourth of July. Avondale Estates Mayor Jonathan Elmore will be giving out the chalk paint on Sunday, July 2, at 10 a.m. Those wishing to chalk paint the street can get the paint and stencils at the clock tower on Sunday. Permanent spray paint is not allowed to be used to decorate the street.

The Fourth of July parade is returning this year in Avondale Estates and will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4. The parade will begin at the intersection of Berkeley Road and Clarendon Avenue, and will travel on Clarendon Avenue to South Avondale Road Over 40 colorful units will participate including Lightning McQueen, Toy Story Pizza Planet truck, American Legion 66, Seed and Feed Marching Abominables, Stilt Walker and Avondale Elementary School. The parade will happen, rain or shine, according to a press release.

Residents are invited to join the Patriotic Brigade that will lead the parade. Participants can decorate wagons, scooters, strollers and bicycles to show off their patriotic spirit. Assemble on the front lawn of the DeKalb School of the Arts by 9:30 a.m. to be marshaled into the parade.

Fireworks will be launched from north of the Town Green once it gets dark. Attendees will be able to enjoy games, food, activities, and music. Food and beverage will be available for purchase starting at 6:30 p.m. from the following vendors:

– Scout Troop 6 and their famous hot dogs,

– Taylor’d BBQ,

– My Fair Sweets,

– Slim Thick Vegan,

– King of Pops,

– Kona Ice, and

– Banjo Coffee

For more information about the event, transportation, parking and setting up at the Town Green, click here.

Decatur

The Pied Piper Parade in Decatur will line up at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, at the First Baptist Church of Decatur, 308 Clairemont Ave. Pedestrians are encouraged to gather on the lawn and vehicles will line up in the parking lot, according to a Facebook post from the city. The parade will begin at 6 p.m. Before the parade, MetroGnomes will perform on the Square at 5 p.m.

Join the parade by foot, bike, wagon, vintage/specialty car, float or any creative method of your choice. Prizes will be awarded for best decorated bikes and floats. In the event of rain, the parade will be rescheduled to Sept. 4.

Following the parade, there will be a concert on the Square ahead of the fireworks display. Ghoststories will perform from 7-9 p.m.

The city will launch its annual fireworks display beginning at dark, around 9 p.m. on Tuesday. Attendees are encouraged to find a safe, socially distanced spot to watch the fireworks. The display will last about 15–20 minutes and will launch from the top of the DeKalb County parking deck at the corner of Commerce Drive and West Trinity Place.

Several roads in and around downtown Decatur will be closed for the event.

For more information, click here.

Stone Mountain Park

Stone Mountain Park will host Independence Day festivities July 1-5. The attraction hours are from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. The drone and light show and fireworks will be held at 9:30 p.m.

Space is limited, advance reservations are highly recommended during the Fantastic Fourth Celebration, according to the park website. The new Music Across America Light Show is presented by the Georgia Office of Highway Safety, followed by a fireworks finale each night of the celebration.

Access to the Light Show and fireworks is included with an Attractions Ticket or Light Show only ticket. Access to park attractions and seasonal live entertainment is included with an Attractions Ticket.

For more information, click here.

Tucker

Celebrate Independence Day on July 3 in Tucker. The event begins at 6 p.m. on Main Street. Mark Ware will perform live music. The festivities also include fireworks and a kids zone.

For more information, click here.

