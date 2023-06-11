Kirkwood Neighbors’ Organization to submit letter of support for Bessie Branham funding

Share

Atlanta, GA — The Kirkwood Neighbors’ Organization (KNO) met via Zoom on Saturday, June 10, at 7 p.m. for their monthly meeting.

KNO membership unanimously approved a letter expressing their full support for the Bessie Branham Park Renewal’s funding request from the Council District 5 discretionary funds.

The letter outlines what the KNO supports in terms of allocating funding:

— Restoring and upgrading the Urban Treehouse structure, built in 1994. The estimated cost for this project is $150,000, with $70,000 already allocated.

— Redirecting water runoff from the Urban Treehouse and ball field away from the playground towards existing stormwater collection points. This project is expected to cost between $10,000 and $15,000.

— Purchasing new play equipment to replace outdated pieces from 2003. The total cost is estimated to exceed $305,000.

In addition, KNO expressed gratitude to Park Pride for their previous grant to Bessie Branham Park Renewal and seeks their ongoing support in administering the Council District 5 funds.

In other KNO business:

— The KNO transportation committee is leading a survey on changes to the intersection of Warren Street and Hosea Williams Drive – a frequented intersection for Kirkwood residents.

According to the transportation committee, one of the discussion points is whether to turn the intersection into a four-way stop. They also reported that pedestrian-friendly changes to the intersection are fully supported by the Toomer Elementary administration.

Click here to take the survey. The committee asked that residents take part in the survey as well as share with neighbors.

Have any questions? Email [email protected].

— Whitefoord, Inc., and a group of Community Building and Social Change Fellows from Emory University are currently conducting a household survey to promote health and educational equity in Edgewood, Kirkwood, and the surrounding area.

They said that they “would love to engage with and hear from residents of all backgrounds.”

Additionally, all residents who complete the survey have a chance to win a $50 Target gift card. You can participate in the survey here.

— KNO President Megan Owens gave a quick update on a filming project on Howard Street, just so residents are aware of changing traffic patterns.

“We’re going to try to mitigate any frustration with traffic or anything like that once filming resumes,” Owens said. “Just wanted to let y’all know that there’s possibly a mayonnaise commercial coming to Howard Street Northeast.”

