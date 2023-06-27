Large sinkhole engulfs SUV along busy Midtown street

Share

By Atlanta News First staff

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — A white SUV appears to have fallen into a large sinkhole along Ponce De Leon and Penn Avenue.

The sinkhole reportedly opened on Tuesday just before 3 p.m.

Drivers on the road should plan to use caution and avoid the area.

