Large sinkhole engulfs SUV along busy Midtown street

Large sinkhole engulfs SUV along busy Midtown streetA white SUV fell into a large sinkhole along Ponce De Leon and Penn Avenue on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Photo provided by Lynn Farmer.
By Atlanta News First staff
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — A white SUV appears to have fallen into a large sinkhole along Ponce De Leon and Penn Avenue.
The sinkhole reportedly opened on Tuesday just before 3 p.m.
Drivers on the road should plan to use caution and avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Stick with Atlanta News First for updates.
