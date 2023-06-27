Type to search

Large sinkhole engulfs SUV along busy Midtown street

Crime and public safety Metro ATL

Large sinkhole engulfs SUV along busy Midtown street

Decaturish.com Jun 27, 2023
A white SUV fell into a large sinkhole along Ponce De Leon and Penn Avenue on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Photo provided by Lynn Farmer.
Share

By Atlanta News First staff

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — A white SUV appears to have fallen into a large sinkhole along Ponce De Leon and Penn Avenue.

The sinkhole reportedly opened on Tuesday just before 3 p.m.

Drivers on the road should plan to use caution and avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stick with Atlanta News First for updates.

Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First provided this story.

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email [email protected]

Send news tips to [email protected]

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

[email protected]

Follow us …

Mastodon: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Decaturish

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Decaturish

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/decaturish/

© 2023 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved.