(PHOTOS) Clarkston holds Juneteenth Celebration

Clarkston, GA — The city of Clarkston held its annual Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17 with food, music, storytelling, live entertainment, vendors and more.
Children play on an inflatable slide during the city of Clarkston Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Five-year-old Nardos colors during the city of Clarkston Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
CeCe from Cece’s Pond Cake dances during the city of Clarkston Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Bart Simpson from vendor Food to Go seasons grilled corn on the cobb during the city of Clarkston Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Craig Williams enjoys some food during the city of Clarkston Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Black Passion Agape Grub owner Rodney Stewart looks out from his vendor space during the city of Clarkston Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Charity shows a book she picked up at the city of Clarkston Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Samira with vendor Amani Women Center helps a customer during the city of Clarkston Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County District 6 Commissioner Ted Terry speaks during the city of Clarkston Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Youth from 3 in 1 Global Ministries “Gym” perform during the city of Clarkston Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Fiza creates a henna design on Clarkston City Council Member Susan Hood during the city of Clarkston Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
(Left to Right) Volunteer Carlisle Daily, President Lance Hammonds, and Housing Chair Eric Stanfield pose for a photo at the DeKalb Branch of the NAACP tent during the city of Clarkston Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Michael Mesfin dances while the DJ plays music during the city of Clarkston Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Sisters Naomi (left) and Selena Marmol perform a song during the city of Clarkston Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
