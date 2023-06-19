(PHOTOS) Clarkston holds Juneteenth Celebration

Share

Clarkston, GA — The city of Clarkston held its annual Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17 with food, music, storytelling, live entertainment, vendors and more.

