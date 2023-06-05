(PHOTOS) Decatur’s summer youth baseball kicks off 2023 season

Decatur, GA — Decatur Parks and Recreation’s summer youth baseball kicked off its 2023 season with the annual Opening Day Parade in Oakhurst on Saturday, June 3. The parade traveled through Oakhurst, past the business district, and into Oakhurst Park for opening day ceremonies and the season’s first games.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Decaturish is now on Mastodon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.

Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/@/decaturish

Decaturish is now on Flipboard. To follow us, visit: https://flipboard.com/@Decaturish.