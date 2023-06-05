(PHOTOS) Decatur’s summer youth baseball kicks off 2023 season

Decatur, GA — Decatur Parks and Recreation’s summer youth baseball kicked off its 2023 season with the annual Opening Day Parade in Oakhurst on Saturday, June 3. The parade traveled through Oakhurst, past the business district, and into Oakhurst Park for opening day ceremonies and the season’s first games.
A city fire truck leads the Annual Opening Day Parade in Oakhurst for Decatur Parks and Recreation summer youth baseball on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Rockies float travels through the Oakhurst business district during the Opening Day Parade for Decatur Parks and Recreation summer youth baseball on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Orioles float travels through the Oakhurst business district during the Opening Day Parade for Decatur Parks and Recreation summer youth baseball on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Braves float travels through the Oakhurst business district during the Opening Day Parade for Decatur Parks and Recreation summer youth baseball on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The A’s float travels through the Oakhurst business district during the Opening Day Parade for Decatur Parks and Recreation summer youth baseball on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Naomi Elrod sits on the stands next to her mother Emma and waves a pennant while her brother Teddy with the Astros takes part in the Decatur Parks and Recreation summer youth baseball opening day ceremonies at Oakhurst Park on June 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Program Leader Artesha Chaney sings the National Anthem during Decatur Parks and Recreation summer youth baseball opening day ceremonies at Oakhurst Park on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur High School Varsity Head Baseball Coach Vic Radcliff (left) chose Nia Copeland from the Astros Tee-ball team to throw the first pitch of the 2023 Decatur Parks and Recreation summer youth baseball season during opening day ceremonies at Oakhurst Park on Saturday, June 3. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Spectators wait to catch candy from the floats during the Opening Day Parade for Decatur Parks and Recreation summer youth baseball on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Yankees float travels through the Oakhurst business district during the Opening Day Parade for Decatur Parks and Recreation summer youth baseball on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Mariners float travels through the Oakhurst business district during the Opening Day Parade for Decatur Parks and Recreation summer youth baseball on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Leah Florio, 6, and her family watched the Opening Day Parade in Oakhurst for Decatur Parks and Recreation summer youth baseball on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Pirates roll into Oakhurst Park during the Opening Day Parade for Decatur Parks and Recreation summer youth baseball on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Cubs roll into Oakhurst Park during the Opening Day Parade for Decatur Parks and Recreation summer youth baseball on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Swartout family (l-r) Kevin, June, Ashlyn, and Gigi support Asa playing with the Diamondbacks during Decatur Parks and Recreation summer youth baseball opening day ceremonies at Oakhurst Park on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Cheerleaders pose for a photo during Decatur Parks and Recreation summer youth baseball opening day ceremonies at Oakhurst Park on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Program Supervisor Stacy Green (left) gets a cheer from each team during Decatur Parks and Recreation summer youth baseball opening day ceremonies at Oakhurst Park on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
