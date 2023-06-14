(PHOTOS) Incoming Decatur superintendent outlines first 100 days on the job

Share

Decatur, GA — Dr. Gyimah Whitaker will be focused on G.E.M – Gathering, Envisioning and Maximizing – during her first 100 days as the superintendent of City Schools of Decatur.

She was sworn in as superintendent on Tuesday, June 13. Whitaker will begin her new job on July 1.

The Decatur School Board worked with the Georgia School Boards Association to conduct a nationwide superintendent search. The application process closed on Dec. 18, 2022. GSBA received 34 applications. The school board unanimously approved Whitaker’s contract in April.

“We are confident that the individual we selected is one of outstanding character,” School Board Chair James Herndon said. “She has broad experience both as a classroom teacher and educational administrator.”

He added that CSD staff, families, and the Decatur community will get to know Whitaker and see her work in the weeks and months ahead.

“We look forward to working with [Whitaker] as we continue to provide the highest quality, most impactful possible education for every child in our school system,” Herndon said.

Whitaker’s three-step entry plan, G.E.M, includes gathering information, reviewing the findings to envision a plan forward, and maximizing the results, according to a press release from CSD.

“As I have said previously, I was drawn to the City Schools of Decatur because I believe this school district is a rare and special find,” Whitaker said. “CSD is a good district that will be a great district when all really means all. By recentering the school district on all students, reimagining what school looks like to meet the needs of all students, and creating a space where all students feel included this community, this school district will reach an even higher level of brilliance where all truly means all.”

Each phase of the entry plan is designed to help refine future work around instructional leadership, organizational leadership, and communications, especially in the areas of literacy and closing achievement gaps.

As part of the plan, Whitaker will also hold a series of listening sessions in July and August to learn from key stakeholders across the district, including students, staff, and families, as well as community and business leaders.

Whitaker was also drawn to the district’s focus on its new strategic plan, titled All in Decatur.

“All means all when all students are able to read and really are not only able to read but are skilled readers,” Whitaker said. “All means all also when achievement gaps are being closed. That achievement gap would be between students who are of various ethnicities and of various backgrounds.”

She is looking forward to diving deeply into the Georgia Milestones data once it’s released. She added that looking at the data will be one of her first key steps to take at the beginning of her tenure.

The most important thing for her to do right away is to implement the G.E.M plan.

“I need to gather the information around literacy, gather the information around achievement gaps, gather the information when it comes to interventions and really take that information, those findings and then determine from there how do we envision a path forward,” Whitaker said.

Whitaker does plan to focus on instructional infrastructure, including curriculum, instruction, and assessments.

Whitaker joins CSD from Fulton County Schools. Most recently, she served as the deputy chief academic officer for Fulton County Schools.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.