(PHOTOS) Infinite Realities: Comics, Games & More hosts artist Tiah Ankum and writer Greg Burnham

Tucker, GA — On Saturday, June 10, Infinite Realities: Comics, Games & More in Tucker hosted an in-store signing with artist Tiah Ankum and writer Greg Burnham.
They are among 24 emerging Black and diverse comic book creators chosen from hundreds of applicants to contribute to New Talent Showcase-The Milestone Initiative #1. The Milestone Initiative is a program by DC Comics designed to give voice to creators who don’t typically get a voice in comics, Infinite Realities co-owner Chris Brennaman said.
“You’ll continue to see their work in DC Comics going forward,” he said.
Burnham said he wasn’t sure if he wanted to apply to the program.
“But I was thinking, I do a lot of self-publishing. It’s a lot of work. I also want to be able to write a script and get paid for it and move on to the next thing,” Burnham said. “They brought 12 writers and 12 artists and put us together. It’s a great program. The whole thing took about 10 weeks. We went to Burbank California for a week and learned at DC Comics headquarters. It’s pretty great.”
Based in Norcross, Burnham is co-creator of several children’s books with artist Marcus Williams along with the very successful indie sci-fi action-adventure comic book series “Tuskegee Heirs.”
The first shipment of Burnham’s new children’s book “Swim, Kelly! Swim!” quickly sold out.
Artist Tiah Ankum was raised in Georgia and currently lives in southern Alabama.
“My twin sister and I are both artists,” Ankum said. “I always wanted to tell stories, so I went into comics. I went to SCAD (Savannah College of Art and Design)
for a little while, but I’m mostly self-taught. My older brother always loved Milestone so when he heard they were doing an initiative he said you guys should go for it. We applied and I got in. It was amazing. I honestly didn’t think it was going to happen. I didn’t think it was real. It spiraled into this amazing experience.”
Comic book creators Tiah Ankum (left) and Greg Burnham sign posters and copies of New Talent Showcase-The Milestone Initiative #1 during an in-store appearance at Infinite Realities: Comics, Games & More in Tucker on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Antoine Morgan (left) and his mother Dana Morgan, on right, pose with artist Tiah Ankum at Infinite Realities: Comics, Games & More in Tucker on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Ankum illustrated a story in New Talent Showcase-The Milestone Initiative #1. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Writer Greg Burnham signs posters and copies of New Talent Showcase-The Milestone Initiative #1 during an in-store appearance at Infinite Realities: Comics, Games & More in Tucker on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Willie C. Cordy, Jr. (left) shows a portrait he drew of comic book artist Tiah Ankum during an in-store appearance at Infinite Realities: Comics, Games & More in Tucker by Ankum and writer Greg Burnham promoting their work and contribution to New Talent Showcase-The Milestone Initiative #1 on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
CdeeQ Raphael with his son Ramzi, talks with comic book creator Greg Burnham (seated) during an in-store appearance at Infinite Realities: Comics, Games & More in Tucker by Burnham and artist Tiah Ankum promoting their work and contribution to New Talent Showcase-The Milestone Initiative #1 on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Adam Hardy (right) checks out the comics at Infinite Realities: Comics, Games & More in Tucker before getting his copy of New Talent Showcase-The Milestone Initiative #1 signed on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
New Talent Showcase-The Milestone Initiative #1 features the work of 24 Black and diverse comic book creators including two with local ties, artist Tiah Ankum and writer Greg Burnham, who made an in-store appearance at Infinite Realities: Comics, Games & More in Tucker on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Naila Lakpa, 3, looks at the comics for early readers while her dad talks with comic book creators Tiah Ankum and Greg Burnham during their in-store appearance at Infinite Realities: Comics, Games & More in Tucker on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Artist Tiah Ankum shows the story she illustrated in New Talent Showcase-The Milestone Initiative #1 during an in-store appearance with writer Greg Burnham at Infinite Realities: Comics, Games & More in Tucker on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Infinite Realities: Comics, Games & More co-owners Chris Brennaman (left) and Jami Winstead. Not shown is co-owner Brandon Mealor. “The mission of Infinite Realities is to not just be a comic book store, but a community hub that celebrates all things comics and all things to people who create and love those comics,” Brennaman said. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Dave Hall (left) and Stormy O’Dell drop by Infinite Realities on their way to see the movie Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Infinite Realities: Comics, Games & More is located at 5007 Lavista Road in Tucker and is open daily from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Closed on Tuesday. Photo by Dean Hesse.
