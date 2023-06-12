(PHOTOS) Infinite Realities: Comics, Games & More hosts artist Tiah Ankum and writer Greg Burnham

Share

Tucker, GA — On Saturday, June 10, Infinite Realities: Comics, Games & More in Tucker hosted an in-store signing with artist Tiah Ankum and writer Greg Burnham.

They are among 24 emerging Black and diverse comic book creators chosen from hundreds of applicants to contribute to New Talent Showcase-The Milestone Initiative #1. The Milestone Initiative is a program by DC Comics designed to give voice to creators who don’t typically get a voice in comics, Infinite Realities co-owner Chris Brennaman said.

“You’ll continue to see their work in DC Comics going forward,” he said.

Burnham said he wasn’t sure if he wanted to apply to the program.

“But I was thinking, I do a lot of self-publishing. It’s a lot of work. I also want to be able to write a script and get paid for it and move on to the next thing,” Burnham said. “They brought 12 writers and 12 artists and put us together. It’s a great program. The whole thing took about 10 weeks. We went to Burbank California for a week and learned at DC Comics headquarters. It’s pretty great.”

Based in Norcross, Burnham is co-creator of several children’s books with artist Marcus Williams along with the very successful indie sci-fi action-adventure comic book series “Tuskegee Heirs.”

The first shipment of Burnham’s new children’s book “Swim, Kelly! Swim!” quickly sold out.

Artist Tiah Ankum was raised in Georgia and currently lives in southern Alabama.

“My twin sister and I are both artists,” Ankum said. “I always wanted to tell stories, so I went into comics. I went to SCAD (Savannah College of Art and Design)

for a little while, but I’m mostly self-taught. My older brother always loved Milestone so when he heard they were doing an initiative he said you guys should go for it. We applied and I got in. It was amazing. I honestly didn’t think it was going to happen. I didn’t think it was real. It spiraled into this amazing experience.”

