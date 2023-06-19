(PHOTOS) National Center for Civil and Human Rights celebrates Juneteenth

Atlanta, GA — The National Center for Civil and Human Rights in downtown Atlanta held a weekend of engagement to celebrate Juneteenth through music, history, and culture from June 17-June 19, 2023. The Center is located at 100 Ivan Allen Jr. Boulevard, Atlanta 30313.
The National Center for Civil and Human Rights in downtown Atlanta held a weekend of engagement to celebrate Juneteenth through music, history and culture from June 17-June 19, 2023. The Center is located at 100 Ivan Allen Jr. Boulevard, Atlanta 30313. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People were invited to create chalk art outside of The National Center for Civil and Human Rights in downtown Atlanta during a weekend of engagement to celebrate Juneteenth through music, history and culture from June 17-June 19, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The National Center for Civil and Human Rights in downtown Atlanta held a weekend of engagement to celebrate Juneteenth through music, history and culture from June 17- June 19, 2023. The Center is located at 100 Ivan Allen Jr. Boulevard, Atlanta 30313. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Akilah Watts (left) and Akilah Mayfield, both from Los Angeles, try some African percussion instruments during a Juneteenth History of Music program at The National Center for Civil and Human Rights in downtown Atlanta on Sunday, June 18, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Educator Morris Hill holds a pair of African shakers, made from dried gourds with pebbles inside after leading a Juneteenth History of Music program at The National Center for Civil and Human Rights in downtown Atlanta on Sunday, June 18, 2023. The Center held a weekend of engagement to celebrate Juneteenth through music, history and culture from June 17-June 19. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The National Center for Civil and Human Rights in downtown Atlanta held a weekend of engagement to celebrate Juneteenth through music, history and culture from June 17-June 19, 2023. Gallery Assistant Daryl Williams stands next to a table filled with activities for children that included jewelry making, a book giveaway and creative coloring on Sunday, June 18. Photo by Dean Hesse.
From left, Brooklyn Kubisak, 7, her mother Amanda and brother Jacob, 7, visiting Atlanta from Chattanooga, make jewelry on Sunday, June 18, 2023, during The National Center for Civil and Human Rights weekend of engagement to celebrate Juneteenth through music, history and culture from June 17-June 19. Photo by Dean Hesse. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Sisters Jayden and Mikala from Washington State view an exhibit at The National Center for Civil and Human Rights in downtown Atlanta on Sunday, June 18, 2023. The Center held a weekend of engagement to celebrate Juneteenth through music, history and culture from June 17-June 19. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Morag Bradford and her daughter Rosa from Baltimore view an exhibit at The National Center for Civil and Human Rights in downtown Atlanta on Sunday, June 18, 2023. The Center held a weekend of engagement to celebrate Juneteenth through music, history and culture from June 17-June 19. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Educator Morris Hill (left) leads a Juneteenth History of Music program at The National Center for Civil and Human Rights in downtown Atlanta on Sunday, June 18, 2023. The Center held a weekend of engagement to celebrate Juneteenth through music, history and culture from June 17-June 19. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Visitor Thelma Martin plays an African drum during a Juneteenth History of Music program at The National Center for Civil and Human Rights in downtown Atlanta on Sunday, June 18, 2023. The Center held a weekend of engagement to celebrate Juneteenth through music, history and culture from June 17-June 19. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The lunch counter exhibit at The National Center for Civil and Human Rights in downtown Atlanta on Sunday, June 18, 2023. The Center held a weekend of engagement to celebrate Juneteenth through music, history and culture from June 17-June 19. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People were invited to create chalk art outside The National Center for Civil and Human Rights in downtown Atlanta during a weekend of engagement to celebrate Juneteenth through music, history and culture from June 17-June 19, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
