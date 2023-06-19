(PHOTOS) National Center for Civil and Human Rights celebrates Juneteenth

Share

Atlanta, GA — The National Center for Civil and Human Rights in downtown Atlanta held a weekend of engagement to celebrate Juneteenth through music, history, and culture from June 17-June 19, 2023. The Center is located at 100 Ivan Allen Jr. Boulevard, Atlanta 30313.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.