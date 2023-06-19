(PHOTOS) Second Annual Tucker Juneteenth Jubilee

Tucker, GA — The Second Annual Tucker Juneteenth Jubilee took place at the Church Street Greenspace on Saturday, June. 17. The event organized by Citizens for Family Activities in Tucker LLC started with a Unity Walk from Railroad Avenue and Main Street to the Greenspace and featured guest speakers, live music, dance performances, art a children’s area, and food and merchandise vendors.
People walk in a Unity March from Railroad Avenue and Main Street to the Church Street Greenspace during the Juneteenth Jubilee in Tucker on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Rep. Viola Davis (D-DeKalb County) on left, looks on while Rep. Imani Barnes (D-Tucker) hugs Tucker resident Steve Hagen during the Juneteenth Jubilee in Tucker on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Rep. Viola Davis (D-DeKalb County) in front, and Devina Faulkner from PepsiCo dance during the Juneteenth Jubilee in Tucker on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Christal Cole dances during the Juneteenth Jubilee in Tucker on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Chris Cole helps at his mother Christal Cole’s Infinite Glory Inc. vendor tent during the Juneteenth Jubilee in Tucker on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Margaret Whitley shows a craft she is working on at The Radikal Readers Clubhouse vendor tent during the Juneteenth Jubilee in Tucker on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Radikal Readers Clubhouse owner Terry Preston poses for a photo at her vendor tent during the Juneteenth Jubilee in Tucker on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Frontline Strings Trio performs during the Juneteenth Jubilee in Tucker on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Crystal Diggs shows her earrings before participating in a Unity Walk during the Juneteenth Jubilee in Tucker on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
From left holding banner, DeKalb County Dist. 1 Commissioner Robert Patrick, Rep. Viola Davis (D-DeKalb County,) Camille Mahdi, the events organizer from Citizens for Family Activities in Tucker LLC and Tucker City Council members Virginia Rece and Alexis Weaver lead a Unity Walk down Main Street to the Church Street Greenspace during the Juneteenth Jubilee in Tucker on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Michelle Graham from DeKalb Dems takes part in a Unity Walk during the Juneteenth Jubilee in Tucker on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Tucker High School Principal Dr. Eric Parker speaks during the Juneteenth Jubilee in Tucker on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
From left, DeKalb County Commissioners Robert Patrick, Lorraine Cochran-Johnson and Steve Bradshaw speak during the Juneteenth Jubilee in Tucker on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Rep. Billy Mitchell (D-Stone Mountain) speaks during the Juneteenth Jubilee in Tucker on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Dorothy Adams (left) and Marjarin Diggs attend the Juneteenth Jubilee at the Church Street Greenspace in Tucker on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Gabriell McDuffie and his mother Dr. Kathleen McDuffie react as DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond speaks during the Juneteenth Jubilee in Tucker on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.
If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.