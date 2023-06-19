(PHOTOS) Second Annual Tucker Juneteenth Jubilee

Share

Tucker, GA — The Second Annual Tucker Juneteenth Jubilee took place at the Church Street Greenspace on Saturday, June. 17. The event organized by Citizens for Family Activities in Tucker LLC started with a Unity Walk from Railroad Avenue and Main Street to the Greenspace and featured guest speakers, live music, dance performances, art a children’s area, and food and merchandise vendors.

