(PHOTOS) Stone Mountain holds Juneteenth Event on Main Street

Stone Mountain, GA — The city of Stone Mountain held its Juneteenth Event on Main Street in the Village on Saturday, June 17. The celebration of Freedom and Unity included live entertainment, African drummers, dancers, games, a fashion show, and food and merchandise vendors.
Ashton Cannady (front) claps to a song during the city of Stone Mountain Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Velicia Daniels of Luv that Funnel prepares a funnel cake during the city of Stone Mountain Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse
Drea Goddard and her daughter Kai’lah pose in their outfits before taking part in a fashion show during the city of Stone Mountain Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Stone Mountain Mayor Dr. Beverly Jones holds a T-shirt from the city of Stone Mountain Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Natasha Miller, owner of Smax Snax, a candy store and ice cream shop at 961 Main Street in Stone Mountain Village had cold drinks and snacks for people during the city of Stone Mountain Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Alkebulan dances with the Soul Brothers Drummers during the city of Stone Mountain Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Chef Nova Young moves to the music of the Soul Brothers Drummers during the city of Stone Mountain Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Margo Fortune, co-owner of Community Books, a new and used bookstore at 978-A Main Street, with a selection of books for sale during the Stone Mountain Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Stone Mountain Mayor Dr. Beverly Jones (left) talks with DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond during the city of Stone Mountain Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Adadra Nwaehi speaks during the Stone Mountain Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Eleanor Doggette (left) and her daughter Marita Nichols sing along as Songstress T. Amore performs the Black National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing” during the city of Stone Mountain Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County Super District 7 Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson (right) speaks alongside Hostess Ms. Wallstreet during the city of Stone Mountain Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Rock Stone Church First Lady Tonia Cannady performs spoken word as Harriett Tubman during the city of Stone Mountain Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Josette, second from right, with her grandchildren from left, E K, Adadra and Brooke reacts to a spoken word piece performed by Rock Stone Church First Lady Tonia Cannady during the city of Stone Mountain Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Soul Brothers Drummers perform during the city of Stone Mountain Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Main Street becomes a runway for models wearing fashions by Sharisse during the city of Stone Mountain Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.
If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.