(PHOTOS) Stone Mountain holds Juneteenth Event on Main Street

Stone Mountain, GA — The city of Stone Mountain held its Juneteenth Event on Main Street in the Village on Saturday, June 17. The celebration of Freedom and Unity included live entertainment, African drummers, dancers, games, a fashion show, and food and merchandise vendors.

