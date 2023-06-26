(PHOTOS) World Refugee Day

Clarkston, GA — The Coalition of Refugee Service Agencies (CRSA) celebrated World Refugee Day in Clarkston on Saturday, June 24.
CRSA is comprised of 23 local refugee and immigrant serving organizations. The celebration took place at Refuge Coffee Co. and included speakers, music and dance performances, vendors, family-friendly activities and a multicultural parade.
Eritrean dancers perform during the World Refugee Day celebration at Refuge Coffee Co. in Clarkston on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Souliya Natasinh dancers perform traditional Laotian dancing during the World Refugee Day celebration at Refuge Coffee Co. in Clarkston on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Participants in a multicultural parade hold the national flag of the Democratic Republic of the Congo during the World Refugee Day celebration in Clarkston on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A Syrian family attends the World Refugee Day celebration at Refuge Coffee Co. in Clarkston on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Children representing Afghanistan before a multicultural parade during the World Refugee Day celebration in Clarkston on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People including this family from Yemen, walk in a multicultural parade during the World Refugee Day celebration in Clarkston on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jason Lee and his son Jiho watch the entertainment during the World Refugee Day celebration at Refuge Coffee Co. in Clarkston on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ronnie Amin (center) dances with performers during the World Refugee Day celebration at Refuge Coffee Co. in Clarkston on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A woman offers Eritrean bread during the World Refugee Day celebration at Refuge Coffee Co. in Clarkston on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Vendors Benafsha and Bahishta with their Behposh fashions during the World Refugee Day celebration at Refuge Coffee Co. in Clarkston on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People pose for a group photo during the World Refugee Day celebration at Refuge Coffee Co. in Clarkston on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
State Rep. Imani Barnes (D-Tucker) speaks during the World Refugee Day celebration at Refuge Coffee Co. in Clarkston on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Vocalist Liudmyla Zapukhliak performs a traditional Ukranian folk song during the World Refugee Day celebration at Refuge Coffee Co. in Clarkston on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Attendees dance with performers during the World Refugee Day celebration at Refuge Coffee Co. in Clarkston on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Mada Sy vendor Sekou Diakite holds his son Malik during the World Refugee Day celebration at Refuge Coffee Co. in Clarkston on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A multicultural parade heads down E. Ponce de Leon Avenue in front of Refuge Coffee Co. during the World Refugee Day celebration in Clarkston on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People participate in a multicultural parade during the World Refugee Day celebration in Clarkston on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Tesfai Tekie enjoys Eritrean bread and coffee during the World Refugee Day celebration at Refuge Coffee Co. in Clarkston on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Chinese and Korean drummers perform during the World Refugee Day celebration at Refuge Coffee Co. in Clarkston on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Alem offers a cup of Eritrean coffee during the World Refugee Day celebration at Refuge Coffee Co. in Clarkston on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Children holding the Kurdistan Flag walk in a multicultural parade during the World Refugee Day celebration in Clarkston on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
(Left to Right) Volunteers Holly, Linda, Lyndy and Cindy took instant photos of attendees to put on a map during the World Refugee Day celebration at Refuge Coffee Co. in Clarkston on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
State Sen. Kim Jackson (D-Senate District 41) speaks during the World Refugee Day celebration at Refuge Coffee Co. in Clarkston on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Mezhgan takes a photo of her son Arman while he reacts to the entertainment during the World Refugee Day celebration at Refuge Coffee Co. in Clarkston on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Claire Lobdell participates in a multicultural parade during the World Refugee Day celebration in Clarkston on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.
If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.