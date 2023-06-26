(PHOTOS) World Refugee Day

Share

Clarkston, GA — The Coalition of Refugee Service Agencies (CRSA) celebrated World Refugee Day in Clarkston on Saturday, June 24.

CRSA is comprised of 23 local refugee and immigrant serving organizations. The celebration took place at Refuge Coffee Co. and included speakers, music and dance performances, vendors, family-friendly activities and a multicultural parade.

