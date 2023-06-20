Police return to home of man accused of blowing up ATM at North DeKalb Mall

Share

This story has been updated.

Decatur, GA — On Tuesday, June 20, numerous police vehicles were spotted outside the home of a man accused of blowing up an ATM at North DeKalb Mall.

The latest police raid comes nearly two months after a raid that resulted in the arrest of Abdurrahim Jalal, a landscaper who lived at 748 Scott Boulevard near Westchester Elementary School.

It’s not clear why police have returned to the scene.

Decatur Police were spotted at the home, as well as police officers working for the city of Duluth. Decatur Police referred questions to Duluth Police. A spokesperson for the Duluth Police Department declined to provide more details about why that city’s police department is interested in the case.

“The only information I can give is that there is no danger or hazard to the community,” the spokesperson for Duluty Police said. “When information can be given, a press release will be prepared.”

Jalal faces numerous charges in connection to the March 29 destruction of a Bank of America Branch located at the mall. He allegedly had eight more pipe bombs in his Decatur home when agents arrested him on April 29. He is still in the DeKalb County Jail.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is received.

