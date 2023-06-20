Proposed safety improvements for North Decatur Road and Superior will be unveiled June 21

Share

Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur is working with DeKalb County to improve North Decatur Road and address problems at the intersection with Superior Avenue. On June 21, the city plans to unveil some proposed solutions.

According to the announcement from the city, the meeting will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will be held at North Decatur Presbyterian Church, located at 611 Medlock Road. There will be a presentation and Q&A. There will also be an opportunity for more community input. People are encouraged to arrive by 6 p.m.

The city of Decatur held a public workshop at North Decatur Presbyterian Church on Dec. 7 to discuss what to do about the North Decatur Road-Superior Avenue intersection, nicknamed “killer corners” by neighbors.

The city hired the infrastructure consulting firm AECOM to support the planning process for a project. The proposed project will stretch from Clairmont Road to Medlock Road along North Decatur and will involve participation from not only the city of Decatur but MARTA, the Georgia Department of Transportation, and DeKalb County.

Residents have been asking for safety improvements at North Decatur and Superior for years.

Data released by Decatur Police show there have been 31 crashes at that intersection between Jan. 1, 2012, and Aug. 4, 2022. Police officers issued citations in 25 of the crashes. Seven of those crashes resulted in injuries. No deaths were reported between Jan. 1, 2012, and Aug. 4, 2022, but a recent article in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution said there have been “at least two deaths near it” since 2007.

The intersection of North Decatur Road and Superior Avenue falls within the city limits of Decatur, but most of the road is located in DeKalb County, which has made finding a solution more complicated.

There will be two parts to the project. The highest priority is a design solution for the intersection that will move toward schematics and implementation at the end of the process. The second part of the project will be imagining and mapping out ideas for an improved stretch of roadway overall.

The project will also give the city an opportunity to address flooding issues on North Decatur Road due to insufficient inlet capacity, which is a task in the city’s stormwater master plan.

Here’s the full meeting announcement from the city of Decatur:

Sara Amis and Zoe Seiler contributed reporting to this story.

