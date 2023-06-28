Share

This story has been updated.

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County Police have arrested the suspect allegedly involved in a shooting at a Chevron gas station at 4766 Redan Road.

Police identified the 26-year-old suspect and took him into custody on Tuesday, June 27.

“On June 20 around 8:30p.m DKPD responded to 4766 Redan Road at the Chevron in reference to a person shot. Upon officers arrival the victim was located in the front seat suffering from multiple gunshot wounds who later died at a local hospital,” a DeKalb Police spokesperson said.

In other public safety news:

— Atlanta News First reported that a break in a lateral sewer line caused a sinkhole to open up on Ponce de Leon and Penn Avenues on June 27 in Midtown.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Ponce de Leon was closed in both directions for repairs. The city of Atlanta and Atlanta Watershed Management shared updates on Twitter on Tuesday of the repairs, but neither entity has shared the road has been reopened.

A Cartersville couple told ANF they were driving down Ponce de Leon Ave. around 2 p.m. to pick up a pizza when the ground opened up, sending their white SUV into a 6-foot-deep hole, causing damage, according to ANF.

– Earlier this week, the Decatur Fire Department opened a car to rescue a puppy. Firefighters reminded pet owners to now leave pets unattended in vehicles.

“Please remember that dogs should not be left in a hot car for any amount of time. They can suffer a fatal heat stroke in less than 15 minutes, and even a few moments of the heat inside a vehicle is extremely uncomfortable for them,” Decatur Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post.

– The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, with help from the United States Marshal’s Office, arrested a suspect in the murder of a man in Stone Mountain. The 19-year-old male suspect was taken into custody on June 27.

“[The suspect] was taken into custody on warrants charging him with the December 26, 2022 shooting death of Joshua Reed on Russwood Avenue in Stone Mountain,” a press release from the Sheriff’s Office states. “No probable cause was given.”

The suspect is being held without bond and charged with aggravated assault and murder.

— Two years after being shot, an Atlanta man is demanding answers. Emmanuel Hollins claims a Lyft driver shot him in the head, blinding him in one eye on Dec. 28, 2020. Hollins and his attorney, Michael Jones, held a press conference June 27 detailing how Hollins’ life was forever changed on the evening of Dec. 28, 2020, and their ongoing call for justice in the case, Atlanta News First reported.

“These last two years have been hell,” Hollins said. “There are more days these last two years I’ve not wanted to be here than in my whole life.”

Hollins was going to an apartment complex on Candler Road near Decatur. About 30 minutes into his Lyft ride, Hollins realized he entered the wrong drop-off location. He said when he changed the destination, which was less than a mile from the original location, the driver feared she wouldn’t get paid.

The driver eventually dropped Hollins off at the apartment complex. But moments after he got out of the car, Hollins heard a popping sound. He was shot in the back of the head, the bullet was reportedly lodged in his forehead, according to ANF.

