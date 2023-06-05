Thompson Mill water main replacement project to begin on June 12

Thompson Mill water main replacement project to begin on June 12The Thompson Mill water main replacement project will begin on June 12. Photo courtesy of DeKalb County.
DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County will launch the Thompson Mill water main replacement project on Monday, June 12. The project is part of the county’s efforts to improve the watershed system.
Crews will replace 10,760 linear feet of aging pipelines. The line repair project is expected to take about six months and be completed in December, barring any weather delays. Normal construction hours will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding major holidays.
Residents and drivers in the area can expect an increase in construction-related noise and traffic during work hours should be expected. The county is hosting a virtual community meeting about the project on Tuesday, June 6, at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. To join the Zoom meeting, click here.
Information can also be obtained by calling the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or emailing [email protected] with questions.
