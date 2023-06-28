Toco Hill Shopping Center owners oppose proposed Brookhaven annexation

Share

This story has been updated.

Atlanta, GA — The owners of the Toco Hill Shopping Center, EDENS, announced its objection to the proposed annexation of the Toco Hills and Merry Hills neighborhoods into the city of Brookhaven, according to a letter sent to Brookhaven officials.

The area being considered for annexation is border by Briarcliff Road, North Druid Hills Road and Lavista Road in unincorporated DeKalb County.

“EDENS opposes the petition and the inclusion of EDENS-owned property in the annexation without our consent,” stated Herbert Ames, managing director of EDENS, in the June 28 letter.

DeKalb County sent out a press release with details from the letter on Wednesday, June 28.

“DeKalb County and its officials have worked closely with EDENS during our ownership to redevelop this vital corridor of the county into a thriving commercial district for the community, business owners, and all residents people who live, work and recreate in the area,” Ames stated in the letter. “There has been tremendous progress made in this corridor and more to come.”

He added that EDENS has enjoyed a strong working relationship with DeKalb County, CEO Michael Thurmond and the DeKalb Board of Commissioners, and has appreciated the county’s approach to economic development and community building.

“On behalf of the Board of Commissioners, I appreciate EDENS and its investment in DeKalb and we look forward to maintaining a fruitful partnership as we continue to bring economic growth and prosperity to our county,” Thurmond said.

In the letter, Ames requested that “EDENS-owned properties be removed from the area being considered for annexation.”

EDENS is also behind the redevelopment of North DeKalb Mall.

To read the full letter from EDENS, click here.

