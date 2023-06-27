Tucker raises millage rate for public works, approves new fees and comprehensive plan

Share

Tucker, GA — The Tucker City Council approved a rate of 2.28 mills for 2023, an update to the Tucker Tomorrow comprehensive plan, and a new fee schedule for the city at a special called meeting on Monday, June 26.

The new millage rate includes an additional 1.5 mills added to fund the city’s takeover of public works from DeKalb County, due to begin July 1. Both the takeover and a new millage rate cap were approved by Tucker residents via a referendum in November 2022.

“Last year we had a rate of 0.848, and the rollback rate would be 0.784,” Finance Director Beverly Hilton said. “Adding 1.5 mills will generate about $4.3 million over last year.”

The additional money will be used to fund road maintenance, sidewalk and curb maintenance, signage, and other functions of the city’s new public works department.

The city’s updated fee schedule will include new fees associated with public works such as stormwater utility fees, as well as fees related to movie shoot facility rentals, alcohol served by caterers, and unlawful discrimination.

It will cost $50 to file an unlawful discrimination complaint. If a business is found in violation, the fine for a first violation will be $500, while subsequent violations will be $1,000.

The city council also approved the Tucker Tomorrow Comprehensive Plan update, which was completed in partnership with the Sizemore Group and Kimley-Horn.

The update, in compliance with the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, focused on the city’s community work program. The work program includes a timeline and necessary steps to implement the city’s goals such as building a city hall, completing the walking trail network, and overall economic development.

In other news:

– The city approved a contract with Barge Design Solutions in the amount of $125,000 to update the parks and recreation master plan.

“We’re excited to get this started. It will be a six-month process, so it will be around the first of the year when we bring this back,” said Parks and Recreation director Rip Robertson.

The process will include public input meetings.

– The city approved an amendment to the existing InterDev Contract for Geographic Information System (GIS) and Information Technology (IT) services. The contract is for an increase of approximately $90,000 annually, for a total annual budget of $570,180.

Deputy City Manager John McHenry said that this was necessary to provide for the additional needs of the public works department.

– The city council renewed its contract with Jacobs Engineering for professional services, in the amount of $2,953,506, which is a 2.8% increase over last year.

– The city council approved rezoning of a lot at 2022 Brockett Road from R-75 to R-60 to allow for two single family detached lots.



