Share

Atlanta, GA — Wild Heaven Beer will open a third brewery and taproom location at the Toco Hills Shopping Center in 2024.

At the new site, there will be an on-site brewery, distillery, and farm winery program, allowing house-made beer, wine, and cocktails to be offered, according to a Facebook post from the brewery. Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q will operate the kitchen featuring their well-known smoked meats.

Wild Heaven Beer Co-founder Eric Johnson will oversee the beverage operations across all three locations and the brewery’s distribution footprint. Head Brewer Josh Franks has been promoted to brewmaster for the Toco Hills location. Franks plans to brew a series of beers that are unique to the location and will feature other Wild Heaven favorites.

Wild Heaven President Nick Purdy said the brewery was drawn to this location due to the courtyard tucked into a commercial center that has been part of Atlanta for decades.

“Looking around the area, there seemed to be a missing element and the chance to fill a void was too tempting to resist,” Purdy said. “I can’t help but note that seeing Eric push Josh Franks to the fore at this location gives us a chance to show off the incredible amount of brewing talent on our roster. And the chance to enhance our relationship with the Fox Bros. team is the no-brainer to end all no-brainers.”

Wild Heaven Executive Vice President Sarah Young said they have been working with Fox Bros. over the past 10 years, and she felt fortunate to continue growing their friendship with this project.

“The creative potential between our brands is quite exciting and we’re looking forward to creating a fun, laid-back spot for the neighborhood,” Young said

“It’s always a great pairing when you get to work together with your friends,” Jonathan Fox of Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q added. “We’re planning a menu of our greatest hits plus a few new creative spins, just for this location.”

The space is 5,240 square feet, featuring a kitchen, taproom and distillery with a brewery bar that will allow customers to see the brewing operations. The new space is surrounded by a courtyard with two mature trees, which will be redeveloped into a patio space.

Construction is likely to begin later this summer, with a targeted opening date of early 2024.

“EDENS could not be more excited to see two iconic Atlanta brands join together here at Toco Hills,” said Herbert Ames, managing director of EDENS. “The addition of Wild Heaven Beer and Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q is a capstone to the center’s redevelopment, and is a testament to how the district has evolved.

Wild Heaven Beer has a location in Avondale Estates at 135B Maple Street. This location is open Monday-Thursday from 3-9 p.m., Friday from 1-10 p.m., Saturday from 12-10 p.m. and Sunday from 12-9 p.m.

The second location is at 1010 White Street SW in Atlanta. It’s hours are Monday-Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday-Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Coffee by Finca to Filter is available daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The address and hours for the Toco Hills location has not been announced yet. The shopping center is located at the intersection of Lavista Road and North Druid Hills Road in Atlanta.