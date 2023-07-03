65 people displaced after fire damaged a DeKalb County apartment complex

Share

By Jasmina Alston, Atlanta News First

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — DeKalb County fire officials are investigating an apartment fire that left 65 people displaced on Sunday.

According to DeKalb County fire crews, 13 units were affected by the fire at the Linden Ridge Apartments.

Phillip Roberts told Atlanta News First his family lost everything.

“I didn’t see any fire in the apartment building, but I felt the heat from the flames from the back of the building,” he said.

Residents said they were figuring out what to do next with assistance from the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“I’m glad everybody made it out,” Roberts said.

Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First provided this story.