After 2-year-old paralyzed in shooting, Atlanta mom takes legal action

Greater DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — An Atlanta mother is taking legal action after her 2-year-old daughter was shot and paralyzed.

On June 21, several people were shot in a parking lot along Maypop Lane at Arborside Apartment Homes in Decatur. One of the victims was Neziah Flood’s 2-year-old daughter, Harmonie. She suffered a spinal cord injury and is paralyzed from the waist down, according to a statement from her attorneys at Morgan & Morgan.

The attorneys will investigate if Aborside Apartment Homes had enough security to keep residents safe, the statement said. The shooters are still unknown.

“Senseless acts of violence like this one are made even more tragic when young children like Ms. Flood’s daughter are catastrophically injured,” Flood’s three attorneys — John Morgan, Evan Rosenberg and Michael Woodard — said in a statement. “This toddler will never walk again because the Arborside Apartment complex and its management company allegedly failed to have adequate security on their property despite clear notice of past problems.”

It is unclear what the past problems were. Flood declined to speak with Atlanta News First.

An employee at Arborside Apartment Homes referred us to the complex’s management company, Strategic Management Apartments for a comment.

Atlanta News First reached out to the management company for a response but we have not heard back.

As of Wednesday afternoon, DeKalb County police said they have no updates to provide at this time on this case. On July 6, they asked for the public’s help.

“On June 21, 2023, shortly before midnight, DKPD responded to 80 Maypop Lane in reference to a person shot. Responding officers located three victims, including a 2-year-old little girl, shot at the location,” a spokesperson for the police department said. “While we are pursuing all leads, we are are asking that anyone with any information on this incident, please call our Homicide Assault Unit at 770-724-7850. No detail is too small.”

Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First provided this story.