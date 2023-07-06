Atlanta School Board seeking firm to conduct superintendent search

Share

Atlanta, GA — The Atlanta School Board is seeking a firm to conduct the superintendent search for Atlanta Public Schools. The new superintendent would start in July 2024.

The firm the school board selects will identify a diverse pool of candidates nationwide and help the school board create a superintendent profile, according to a press release. The firm would also design a search process, hold stakeholder and community engagement sessions and assess all input in the process.

“We have aggressive goals for Atlanta Public Schools, and we are committed to taking all the necessary steps to put people and processes in place to realize those objectives,” School Board Chair Eshé Collins said. “We will work diligently with our staff, students, parents and the community to select a transformative leader to elevate our students and schools and ensure success in an ever-changing and competitive environment.”

The school board is working closely with Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring during the transition as she continues to lead the day-to-day operations for the district, advocates for the needs of the students and families and improves student achievement. The school board anticipates selecting a firm by September.

Interested firms should visit https://www.atlantapublicschools.us/apsboard for more information.

