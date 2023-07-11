Avondale Estates City Commission to continue reviewing land disturbance process

Share

Avondale Estates, GA — The Avondale Estates City Commission will meet on Wednesday, July 12, at 5:30 p.m. for a regular meeting, followed by a work session. The city commission meeting will be held at Avondale Estates City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza, and via Zoom.

During the regular meeting, the city commission will appoint a member to the historic preservation commission.

To join the meeting via Zoom, click here. To call in, dial +1-301-715-8592. The webinar ID is 823 9358 9042. To view the meeting agenda, click here. Public comments can be made either by attending the meeting in-person or through Zoom.

During the work session, the city commission will discuss the Dunwick Drive stormwater project, which was one of the top five most critical projects to address. The city commission will also continue reviewing the land disturbance process.

“The land disturbance regulations need to be updated to clarify the code to address flooding on neighboring properties and the city’s infrastructure that results from new construction,” the agenda states.

An outline of changes to land disturbance permitting attached to the agenda highlights three problems and solutions. The changes could include:

– Creating a new section that will assimilate new and existing land disturbance permit triggers and requirements, and provide reference to current requirements in the stormwater and tree protection ordinances. – Creating a minor land disturbance permit requirement so that minor land disturbance must provide an erosion and grading plan that would prevent runoff from damaging other property. – Reducing the threshold for a full stormwater management plan to 1,000 square feet of disturbance to protect city infrastructure and provide property from uncontrolled runoff.

