Avondale Estates launches wellness app for the city’s police officers

Avondale Estates, GA — The Avondale Estates Police Department is partnering with Cordico to provide a customized, confidential wellness app for the city’s police officers and their families.

The app proactively aims to address mental health challenges that often affect law enforcement personnel, according to a press release. Officers will be able to access the app 24/7.

The wellness app provides contact information for local resources that specialize in and have experience working with first responders, connecting users with the Georgia Office of Public Safety Support peer support team. The app also includes a wellness toolkit addressing 60 behavioral health topics such as fatigue, suicide prevention, and alcohol abuse, mental health self-assessments, as well as videos and guides on yoga, mindfulness, nutrition, and more.

Law enforcement officers are exposed to traumatic incidents at much higher rates, making them more susceptible to mental health issues like PTSD, depression, anxiety, and suicide.

“Mental and physical wellness is critical to a professional, successful police force,” Police Chief Harry Hess said. “The Avondale Estates Police Department is proud to adopt the Cordico Wellness App and prioritize the health and wellbeing of our personnel, their families, and the community. We want to be on the forefront of changing public safety culture when it comes to mental health and wellness, and leveraging this technology helps us do so in a way that works for our department.”

