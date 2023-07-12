Avondale Estates nominated for best small town beer scene; Brick Store up for best beer bar award

Share

Avondale Estates, GA — Avondale Estates is once again nominated for the Best Small Town Beer Scene award by USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

The city was named “Best Small Town Beer Scene” in 2022 and 2021. Avondale Estates is currently No. 1 against 10 other towns. The top 10 winners are determined by a popular vote and will be announced on Friday, Aug. 4, according to an announcement from the city.

Individuals can vote daily through Monday, July 24, at noon. To cast a vote, click here.

“The charming town of Avondale Estates, just east of Decatur, has a small downtown area packed with unique food and beverage offerings. For beer lovers, there’s Wild Heaven Beer, The Lost Druid Brewery, My Parents’ Basement and Little Cottage Brewery,” according to USA Today.

Avondale Estates was the only Georgia city in the category.

Brick Store Pub in Decatur is nominated for Best Beer Bar in USA Today’s Readers Choice Awards.

“Located in downtown Decatur, Brick Store Pub is a neighborhood magnet for beer lovers. The main bar, which features one of the best selections in the region, maintains a focus on craft beer and imports from England and Germany. Upstairs is the Belgian Room, dedicated to the finest Belgian beers with eight taps and a huge selection of bottles. Beers are served in style-specific glassware at just the right temperature,” according to USA Today.

To vote for Brick Store Pub, click here.

Two Atlanta breweries are also nominees for Best New Brewery. Hippin Hops and Atlantucky Brewing made the list.

Hippin Hops is located at 1308 Glenwood Ave. SE in Atlanta.

“Hippin Hops, Georgia’s first Black-owned brewery, is proud to provide a space ‘where the art of brewing and creativity meet.’ This Atlanta brewery and oyster bar offers an appealing food menu that pairs well with Hippin Hops’ ales, lagers, and frozen brews,” according to USA Today.

Atlantucky Brewing is located at 170 Northside Dr SW, Suite 96.

“Owned and operated by Grammy Award-winning rap group Nappy Roots, this is one of the few Black-owned breweries in Atlanta. In addition to a rotation of beers on tap, the 6,000-square-foot brewery has a stage and plays host to Nappy Roots performances, as well as appearances from artists on their Not Regular Independent label,” according to USA Today.

To cast a vote for these breweries, click here.

Atlanta has been nominated in the Best Beer City category.

