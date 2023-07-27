Avondale Estates, Stone Mountain hosting National Night Out events on Aug. 1

Avondale Estates, Stone Mountain hosting National Night Out events on Aug. 1Avondale Estates Police Department Chief for a Day Rafael Toniolo does a siren check with Sgt. Rosa to make sure it’s operating properly on Monday, May 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County, GA — Local police departments will be hosting national night out events on Aug. 1.
The Avondale Estates Police Department will be hosting an event from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the Town Green, located at 64 N. Avondale Road. The family-friendly event will kick off the start of the new school year, according to a press release.
The festivities will include:
– Marvel and DC superheroes including Batman, Black Panther, Superman and Wonder Woman,
– The opportunity to challenge officers to a game of corn hole,
– Face painters, magic, hula-hoop competitions, and a DJ dance floor,
– Free slices of pizza from Donatos (one slice per person while supplies last) and Butter & Cream will have ice cream available for purchase, and
– Getting an up-close look at Avondale Police patrol cars and electric vehicles.
“National Night Out is an annual community-building event that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live,” the press release states.
The city of Stone Mountain is also hosting a back-to-school bash and National Night Out event on Aug. 1 from 5-7 p.m. at 5384 Manor Drive, near the ART Station Theatre.
The night will feature school supply giveaways, games, and a chance to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie, according to a Facebook post.
