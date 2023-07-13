Car flips in Kirkwood after fleeing a traffic stop

Share

This story has been updated.

Atlanta, GA — A car flipped into the front yard of a home in Kirkwood on Wednesday evening. Atlanta Police attempted to perform a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled the stop, an APD spokesperson said.

A post in the Kirkwood neighborhood Facebook group said the incident occurred on Clay Avenue Northeast. Atlanta Police said that officers were not chasing the vehicle based on the preliminary information about the incident.

“Officers were not in pursuit of the vehicle when the accident occurred,” a spokesperson for APD said. “Officers are investigating the circumstances around that traffic accident. The driver has been detained. The driver is reporting injuries and is alert, conscious, and breathing.”

The post also noted that a few other cars were hit and the person who made the post provided these photos from the scene.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.