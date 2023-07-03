Chair transitions off of DeKalb Board of Registration and Elections

Share

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb Board of Registration and Elections Chair Dele Lowman’s tenure on the board ended in June and Vasudevan Abhiraman filled the seat effective July 1.

Abhiraman was nominated by DeKalb Democrats to serve on the elections board. Board members Susan Motter (D), Nancy Jester (R), Anthony Lewis (R) and Karli Swift (at-large) were reappointed to serve two-year terms, according to a press release.

The board will appoint new officers during its July 20 meeting.

“I join the BRE in applauding the time, energy and commitment of Board Chair Dele Lowman,” said DeKalb VRE Director Keisha Smith. “Her unwavering leadership has truly propelled this department towards a gold standard of operational efficiencies that advance our core values for our elections and aligns with the Secretary of State’s regulations and protocol.”

The vision of the elections board has been fueled by dedicated individuals who are committed to making sure elections in the county are safe, secure, transparent, and efficient, Smith added.

“We are thrilled to welcome Vasudevan Abhiraman as our newest board member and I look forward to working collaboratively with him and our returning board members to continue our work in enhancing the voter experience for our residents,” she said.

