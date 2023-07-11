Cobb Creek sewer project to begin on July 17

Share

DeKalb County, GA — The Cobb Creek sewer improvement project will begin on Monday, July 17, as DeKalb County is working to improve the watershed system.

Crews will replace about 18,439 feet of gravity sewer main lines. The work is expected to take about 30 months and be completed in December 2025, barring any weather delays, according to a press release. The major streets that will be impacted are Avondale Road Brookfield Lane, Glenwood Road, Midway Road and Peachcrest Road.

The county is hosting a community meeting to discuss the project on Tuesday, July 11, at 6:30 p.m., via Zoom. To join the Zoom call, click here.

Normal construction hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding major holidays. An increase in construction-related noise and traffic during work hours should be expected. Information can be obtained by calling the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or emailing [email protected] with questions.

