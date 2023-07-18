Decatur City Commission approves contract for upgrades to commercial kitchen at Legacy Park

Share

Decatur, GA — The Decatur City Commission, at its July 17 regular meeting, approved a contract with CGS, LLC in the amount of $57,850 and established a project budget of $80,000 to upgrade the commercial kitchen in Hawkins Hall at Legacy Park.

The kitchen area in Hawkins Hall has three separate kitchen spaces.

“This scope of this project includes creating access to the kitchen from the exterior, the addition of an ADA bathroom, electrical service upgrades and plumbing upgrades,” Assistant Public Works Director Felix Floyd wrote in a memo. “This project will create a warming kitchen for service to the dining hall and the other two kitchen spaces will be used as a teaching and catering kitchen, leased and managed by a non-profit tenant.”

In other business:

– The city commission approved the purchase of a Case 580SN Loader/Backhoe for $111,890 from GJ&L, Inc. and authorized the financing through the Georgia Municipal Association.

– The city commission approved the purchase of a pre-owned 2013 Tymco 600 Regenerative Air Street Sweeper for $114,900 from Sinclair Equipment Finance, LLC. The board also approved a resolution to execute a supplemental lease to finance through the Georgia Municipal Association direct lease financing program.

– The commission awarded a contract to Johnson Controls in the amount of $28,180.36 and approved a project budget of $30,000 for security camera upgrades at the Decatur Police Department.

– The city commission approved an ordinance to levy the City Schools of Decatur’s millage rate of 20.3 mills.

