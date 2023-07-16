Decatur City Commission to consider contract for commercial kitchen improvements at Legacy Park

Share

Decatur, GA — The Decatur City Commission will meet on Monday, July 17, for two work sessions at 6 p.m. and 6:45 p.m., followed by a regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. There will also be a dinner session at 5:15 p.m. The meetings will be held in person at Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough Street, and virtually via Zoom.

The work sessions will focus on the Wylde Center capital improvements plan and the city’s racial equity action plan.

During the regular meeting, the city commission will consider approving a contract with CGS, LLC in the amount of $57,850 and establish a project budget of $80,000 to upgrade the commercial kitchen in Hawkins Hall at Legacy Park.

To access the meeting, follow these instructions: To view the agenda, click here. This meeting will be held in-person. Members of the public wishing to participate during either the “Public Comment” or “Requests and Petitions” portions of the meeting may attend the meeting in one of two ways: 1. Attend in-person by coming to Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough St. 2. Register in advance at https://zoom.us/j/91936057527. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. You may also participate by phone by calling (929) 205-6099 and entering the meeting ID (The 11-digit number shown in the Zoom registration link.) NOTE – This meeting will utilize virtual meeting technology. We cannot guarantee it will operate as planned. If your participation must be a matter of public record, attend the meeting in person or email your comments to City Manager Andrea Arnold at [email protected] by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, July 17th. Members of the public may also view the live broadcast of the Decatur City Commission meeting at https://www.decaturga.com/citycommission/page/streaming-video

The kitchen area in Hawkins Hall has three separate kitchen spaces.

“This scope of this project includes creating access to the kitchen from the exterior, the addition of an ADA bathroom, electrical service upgrades and plumbing upgrades,” Assistant Public Works Director Felix Floyd wrote in a memo. “This project will create a warming kitchen for service to the dining hall and the other two kitchen spaces will be used as a teaching and catering kitchen, leased and managed by a non-profit tenant.”

In other business, the city commission will consider a few other purchases and contracts, including:

– Purchasing a Case 580SN Loader/Backhoe for $111,890 from GJ&L, Inc. and authorizing the financing through the Georgia Municipal Association.

– Purchasing a pre-owned 2013 Tymco 600 Regenerative Air Street Sweeper for $114,900 from Sinclair Equipment Finance, LLC. and executing a supplemental lease for the financing through the Georgia Municipal Association direct lease financing program.

– Awarding a contract to Johnson Controls in the amount of $28,180.36 and approving a project budget of $30,000 for security camera upgrades at the Decatur Police Department.

The city commission will also consider approving an ordinance levying the City Schools of Decatur’s millage rate of 20.3 mills.

