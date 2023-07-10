Decatur hosting Coventry Road traffic calming open house on July 18

Share

Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur is hosting an open house on July 18 to discuss traffic calming on Coventry Road. The open house will be held from 6-8 p.m. at Westchester Elementary School, 758 Scott Boulevard.

The city is looking at traffic-calming measures for Coventry Road from Scott Boulevard, west to the city limits near the railroad crossing, according to a city website.

During the open house, the community will be able to review the traffic survey data and provide input on potential improvements.

