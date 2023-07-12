Type to search

Decatur School Board approves security improvements

Decatur Trending

Decatur School Board approves security improvements

Zoe Seiler Jul 12, 2023
Elizabeth Wilson School Support Center, City Schools of Decatur. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Share

Decatur, GA — The Decatur School Board, at its July 11 meeting, approved an operations item related to security.

The vote came following an executive session where the board discussed personnel and operations. But due to the nature of the operations agenda item, the school board did not share details about what it was voting on during the meeting.

“The vote was for an operations item related to specific improvements related to student safety and incident communications,” School Board Chair James Herndon told Decaturish. “Because the operations issue is directly related to student safety, it would be inappropriate to share those details publicly.”

The school board took no other action.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email [email protected]

Send news tips to [email protected]

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

[email protected]

Follow us …

Mastodon: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Decaturish

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Decaturish

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/decaturish/

© 2023 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved.