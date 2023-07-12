Decatur School Board approves security improvements

Share

Decatur, GA — The Decatur School Board, at its July 11 meeting, approved an operations item related to security.

The vote came following an executive session where the board discussed personnel and operations. But due to the nature of the operations agenda item, the school board did not share details about what it was voting on during the meeting.

“The vote was for an operations item related to specific improvements related to student safety and incident communications,” School Board Chair James Herndon told Decaturish. “Because the operations issue is directly related to student safety, it would be inappropriate to share those details publicly.”

The school board took no other action.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.