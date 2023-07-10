Decatur School Board to hold regular meeting on July 11

Share

Decatur, GA — The City Schools of Decatur School Board will meet on Tuesday, July 11, at 6:30 p.m. for a regular meeting. The meeting will be in-person at the Wilson School Support Center, 125 Electric Ave., and via Zoom.

The school board will also meet for an executive session at 5:30 p.m. to discuss personnel, legal and operations.

During the regular meeting, the school board will consider a consent agenda with one item listed as operations approval.

Tuesday will mark the first school board meeting for Superintendent Dr. Gyimah Whitaker. She was sworn in as superintendent on June 13 and her contract began on July 1.

Whitaker will be focused on G.E.M – Gathering, Envisioning and Maximizing – during her first 100 days as superintendent. Her three-step entry plan includes gathering information, reviewing the findings to envision a plan forward, and maximizing the results, according to a press release from CSD.

“As I have said previously, I was drawn to the City Schools of Decatur because I believe this school district is a rare and special find,” Whitaker previously said. “CSD is a good district that will be a great district when all really means all. By recentering the school district on all students, reimagining what school looks like to meet the needs of all students, and creating a space where all students feel included this community, this school district will reach an even higher level of brilliance where all truly means all.”

Each phase of the entry plan is designed to help refine future work around instructional leadership, organizational leadership, and communications, especially in the areas of literacy and closing achievement gaps.

Whitaker was also drawn to the district’s focus on its new strategic plan, titled All in Decatur.

“All means all when all students are able to read and really are not only able to read but are skilled readers,” Whitaker said. “All means all also when achievement gaps are being closed. That achievement gap would be between students who are of various ethnicities and of various backgrounds.”

