Decatur superintendent hosting listening sessions in August

Share

Decatur, GA — City Schools of Decatur Superintendent Dr. Gyimah Whitaker will host listening sessions throughout August to listen and learn from students, staff, families, and community leaders.

The sessions are the first phase of the superintendent’s three-phased entry plan into the district entitled GEM – gathering, envisioning and maximizing. Her plan focuses on gathering information, reviewing the findings to envision a plan forward, and maximizing the results, according to a press release.

In-person and virtual options will be available. Here is the schedule for the listening sessions:

– Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 5:30 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center of Decatur High School, 310 N McDonough Street.

– Thursday, Aug. 10, at 6 p.m. in the Professional Learning Center at the Elizabeth Wilson School Support Center, 125 Electric Ave.

– Monday, Aug. 14, at 5:30 p.m. in the auditorium at Clairemont Elementary, 155 Erie Ave.

– Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 11:30 a.m. via Zoom. To join the Zoom meeting, click here.

– Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria at Beacon Hill Middle School, 220 W College Ave.

– Friday, Aug. 25, at 5:30 p.m. in the multipurpose room at Fifth Avenue Upper Elementary School, 101 Fifth Ave.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.