DeKalb commissioner to lead clean up of Arabia Mountain Vineyard

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson will host a clean-up work day on Saturday, July 29, at 8 a.m. at the Arabia Mountain Vineyard in Stonecrest.

Lunch will be served at 11:15 a.m. Volunteers are encouraged to wear close-toed shoes and clothes they don’t mind getting dirty. Volunteers should arrive at the main gate of the vineyard.

Arabia Mountain Vineyard is family-owned and is the only wine-grape vineyard in the metro Atlanta area. The vineyard covers over 18 acres, according to a press release.

Volunteers will join Cochran-Johnson and the Arabia Mountain Vineyard team to help with cleaning the grounds, landscaping, tending the grapes and vineyard, as well as meeting agriculture enthusiasts and members of the community interested in agriculture and making wine.

“This vineyard is certain to become a tourist attraction that enhances the greater DeKalb community,” Cochran-Johnson said. “As a lover of nature, I was impressed by the natural beauty the vineyard offers. From the viewing station that overlooks the idyllic 18 acres to the careful crafting of nature trails, firepits, and waterfall, natural beauty abounds.”

Agri-tourism has expanded in Georgia and the demand for wine has increased. Agriculture and tourism have valued about $12.2 billion in the state’s economy, the press release says.

“The Arabia Mountain Vineyard is a win-win not only for Georgia but also the Stonecrest area, which is seeking to increase economic development by recruiting, retaining, and attracting businesses such as this one,” Cochran-Johnson said. “Our success in DeKalb hinges on bringing more businesses to the county, but also providing needed services and products for our residents and consumers.”

