DeKalb County celebrates opening of East DeKalb Senior Center

Share

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County celebrated the opening of the East DeKalb Community and Senior Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, July 20.

The new 24,000 square-foot facility will serve citizens of Districts 4 and 7 and features an indoor heated saltwater lap pool, a large commercial kitchen, a multipurpose dining room with a movable partition and stage, an aerobics and dance room, a fitness room, a billiards and game room, locker rooms, Wi-Fi and security cameras.

The new center is located at 4885 Elam Road in unincorporated Stone Mountain. The project was funded through a HUD Section 108 Loan Guarantee, a HUD community development block grant and Commissioner Steve Bradshaw.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.