DeKalb County celebrates opening of East DeKalb Senior Center

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County celebrated the opening of the East DeKalb Community and Senior Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, July 20.
The new 24,000 square-foot facility will serve citizens of Districts 4 and 7 and features an indoor heated saltwater lap pool, a large commercial kitchen, a multipurpose dining room with a movable partition and stage, an aerobics and dance room, a fitness room, a billiards and game room, locker rooms, Wi-Fi and security cameras.
The new center is located at 4885 Elam Road in unincorporated Stone Mountain. The project was funded through a HUD Section 108 Loan Guarantee, a HUD community development block grant and Commissioner Steve Bradshaw.
(Left to Right) East Central DeKalb Community and Senior Center Recreation staff members Assistant Brittany Owens-Bell, Recreation Worker Rosalinde Tatum-Armstrong and Recreation Worker Fredrick Simpson wait to greet visitors on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the East Central DeKalb Community and Senior Center on Thursday, July 20, 2023. The new 24, 000 square foot facility is located at 4885 Elam Road in unincorporated Stone Mountain. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People wait to tour the new East Central DeKalb Community and Senior Center during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The new East Central DeKalb Community and Senior Center features a 75 x 30-foot indoor heated saltwater lap pool. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People tour the new East Central DeKalb Community and Senior Center on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People tour the new East Central DeKalb Community and Senior Center during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond speaks during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the East Central DeKalb Community and Senior Center on Elam Road in unincorporated Stone Mountain on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People tour the East Central DeKalb Community and Senior Center on Elam Road in unincorporated Stone Mountain following a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new facility on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
(Left to Right) State Rep. Imani Barnes (Dist. 86,) City of Stone Mountain City Manager Darnetta Tyus and State Rep. Rhonda Taylor (Dist. 92) attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the East Central DeKalb Community and Senior Center on Elam Road in unincorporated Stone Mountain on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Lou Walker Senior Center Dance Troupe performs during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the East Central DeKalb Community and Senior Center on Elam Road in unincorporated Stone Mountain on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Skip’s Catering provided hot dogs and hamburgers for guests during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the East Central DeKalb Community and Senior Center on Elam Road in unincorporated Stone Mountain on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County District 4 Commissioner Steve Bradshaw, who provided $0.3 million in funding for the facility, speaks during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the East Central DeKalb Community and Senior Center on Elam Road in unincorporated Stone Mountain on Thursday, July 20, 2023. “What a beautiful day it is, this has been a long time coming,” Bradshaw said. Bradshaw has announced he is running for DeKalb CEO in 2024. Current DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond is term-limited. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A large crowd attends a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the East Central DeKalb Community and Senior Center on Elam Road in unincorporated Stone Mountain on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond talks with senior citizens during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the East Central DeKalb Community and Senior Center on Elam Road in unincorporated Stone Mountain on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Lei Jordan attends a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the East Central DeKalb Community and Senior Center on Elam Road in unincorporated Stone Mountain on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County District 7 Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson scoops ice cream for citizens from her own ice cream cart during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the East Central DeKalb Community and Senior Center on Elam Road in unincorporated Stone Mountain on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Cochran-Johnson has announced she is running for DeKalb CEO in 2024. Current DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond is term-limited. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Seniors from nearby Antioch A.M.E. Church attend a ribbon-cutting Ceremony for the East Central DeKalb Community and Senior Center on Elam Road in unincorporated Stone Mountain on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Jacqueline Adams, who is running for DeKalb County District 7 Commissioner in 2024, and her husband former DeKalb District 7 Commissioner Gregory Adams dance along with the Lou Walker Senior Center Dance Troupe during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the East Central DeKalb Community and Senior Center on Elam Road in unincorporated Stone Mountain on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Gregory Adams voted for the center, which was requested in 2016 while he was in office. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston attends a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the East Central DeKalb Community and Senior Center on Elam Road in unincorporated Stone Mountain on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Rev. Garland Higgins, assistant pastor of nearby Antioch A.M.E. Church, gives the Invocation during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the East Central DeKalb Community and Senior Center on Elam Road in unincorporated Stone Mountain on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
