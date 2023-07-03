Type to search

DeKalb County investigates water pressure issue in Southwest DeKalb

Dan Whisenhunt Jul 3, 2023
A map of DeKalb County, GA. Image obtained via Google Maps
DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County says it investigating the cause of low water pressure in Southwest DeKalb County.

Residents noticed the pressure drop around 2:40 a.m. on July 3. It primarily affected residents living in the 30316 which includes the Gresham Park community.

The county reported restoration of water pressure at 1:15 p.m. on July 3. But the county did not say if it had determined the cause of the issue.

“Customers with water service issues are requested to contact the DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management at 770-270-6243,” a press release from the county says.

Decaturish has followed up with DeKalb County seeking more information about what caused the issue.

