DeKalb County investigates water pressure issue in Southwest DeKalb

Share

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County says it investigating the cause of low water pressure in Southwest DeKalb County.

Residents noticed the pressure drop around 2:40 a.m. on July 3. It primarily affected residents living in the 30316 which includes the Gresham Park community.

The county reported restoration of water pressure at 1:15 p.m. on July 3. But the county did not say if it had determined the cause of the issue.

“Customers with water service issues are requested to contact the DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management at 770-270-6243,” a press release from the county says.

Decaturish has followed up with DeKalb County seeking more information about what caused the issue.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.