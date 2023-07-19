DeKalb County opening recreation centers, libraries as cooling centers on July 20

Share

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County will make recreation centers and libraries throughout the county available as cooling centers on Thursday, July 20, due to a heat advisory.

The National Weather Service issues a heat advisory when the “feels like” temperature is expected to reach or be over 103 degrees, or when the actual air temperature is expected to be at least 105 degrees, according to a press release. On Thursday, the high temperature will be 96 degrees and the humidity will be at 63%, according to Atlanta News First.

DeKalb County libraries and recreation centers will be available as cooling centers during the locations’ normal business hours.

For a list of recreation centers, click here and click the “recreation programs and centers” arrow. A room in each available recreation center will be designated as a cooling center and water fountains will be accessible. Additionally, there will be free access to pools from 2-4 p.m. during National Weather Service heat advisory notifications days.

For a list of DeKalb County libraries, click here. Water fountains will be accessible at available libraries.

The DeKalb County Department of Human Services, located at 30 Warren Street, Atlanta, GA 30317, also will be open to the public as a cooling center Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., during heat advisories.

Seniors needing assistance can call the Senior Link Line at (770) 322-2950 for an assessment of need.

Persons in DeKalb County who need homelessness assistance or housing services can contact DeKalb County Coordinated Entry by calling (404) 687-3500. For hot weather tips, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/weather.

