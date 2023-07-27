DeKalb DA announces indictment of Decatur man accused of blowing up North DeKalb Mall ATM

Share

DeKalb County, GA — On July 27, the DeKalb County District Attorney announced the indictment of Abdurrahim Jalal, 53, who is accused of blowing up an ATM at North DeKalb Mall back in March.

“Abdurrahim Jalal, 53, was indicted Wednesday by a DeKalb County Grand Jury on charges of Use of a Destructive Device with Intent to Destroy a Structure, Arson in the Second Degree, Theft by Taking and Manufacturing a Destructive Device,” a press release from the District Attorney’s Office says.

Here is the full press release:

Decatur, Ga.- A Decatur man has been indicted for allegedly blowing up an ATM and stealing the cash inside. Abdurrahim Jalal, 53, was indicted Wednesday by a DeKalb County Grand Jury on charges of Use of a Destructive Device with Intent to Destroy a Structure, Arson in the Second Degree, Theft by Taking and Manufacturing a Destructive Device. The charges stem from an incident at the Bank of America near North DeKalb Mall on March 29, 2023. According to the preliminary investigation, Defendant Jalal used a pipe bomb to access an ATM at the bank and take a large amount of cash. Investigators executed a search warrant at Jalal’s home and discovered multiple pipe bombs as well as bomb making materials. The case will be assigned to a Superior Court Judge and set down for arraignment. Once Jalal has been arraigned, then a trial date may be set.

Jalal’s home has attracted the interest of investigators, who allegedly found eight more pipe bombs in his Decatur home when agents arrested him on April 29, according to a federal complaint.

On Tuesday, June 20, numerous police vehicles from Duluth were spotted outside his home, which is near Westchester Elementary School.

A few weeks earlier, on June 2, an attorney contacted Duluth Police and said he was representing a young man who found human remains “on his father’s property” while he was cleaning it.

The property, located in the 4300 block of Abbotts Bridge Road, is used for commercial purposes, according to property tax records and Google Maps. The attorney didn’t identify his client. But the call and the subsequent discovery of the body at the property prompted Duluth Police to search Jalal’s home.

It is not known what the Duluth Police found during that search.

