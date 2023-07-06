DeKalb School Board will hold first meeting with new superintendent on July 10

Share

DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb County School Board meets on July 10, and it will be the first meeting with the district’s new superintendent, Dr. Devon Horton.

The meeting will begin at 12:30 p.m. and the community input session will be at 5:45 p.m. The meeting will be held at1701 Mountain Industrial Boulevard in Stone Mountain. The meeting will also be live-streamed. To view the live stream, click here.

During the meeting, the board will consider:

— Approving a renewal of a contract with Allovue, Incorporated for the purchase of consulting services and software. The contract renewal price is $530,500.

— Approving a renewal of a contract with Brentwood Services Administrators for workers’ compensation third-party administrator services. The contract renewal price is $484,826.40.

— Approving a contract with Swift, Currie, McGee and Hiers, LLP as workers’ compensation counsel at the hourly rate of $215 for partners and senior attorneys, $180 for associates and $125 for paralegals. The board will also be asked to approve a contract with the firm for an hourly rate of $260 for partners and senior attorneys, $210 for associates and $155 for paralegals, excluding necessary expenses and any necessary complex litigation, which will be determined and authorized by the Board Chair and Superintendent on a case-by-case basis.

— Renewing the district’s insurance provider for property and casualty insurance. The insurer is Edgewood Partners Insurance Center and the annual fee is not to exceed $150,000.

— Awarding a $20 million contract to Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH), McGraw-Hill, and Savvas for mathematics instructional resources.

— Purchasing a one-year subscription to Naviance for Elementary. The cost is $98,658.81.

— Renewing a contract with Renaissance: Illuminate DnA and eduClimber for $1.2 million. “The purchase of the Renaissance Illuminate Education Assessment platform provides administrators and teachers access to extensive test item banks to develop school and classroom level assessments,” the school board agenda says.

— Renewing a contract with Northwest Evaluation Association (NWEA) Measures of Academic Progress (MAP) Assessment for the 2023-2024 school year in an amount not to exceed $1.3 million.

— Renewal of COGNIA membership for $147,000. COGNIA is the district’s accrediting agency.

— Renewing an agreement for the purchase of applications support and maintenance fees with Harris School Solutions, Inc. at a cost not to exceed $123,297.

— Renewing an agreement for device repair services with CDW-G at a cost not to exceed $2.3 million.

— Awarding a $290,000 contract for Middle School Weight Room Equipment to Wynnpro, LLC.

— Approving the renewal of a contract to buy large equipment from Douglas Equipment in an amount not to exceed $1.2 million.

— Awarding a $10,000 contract for construction management services for the New Dresden Elementary School to The Winter Construction Company.

The school board will also consider eliminating several outdated or duplicative bylaws and policies.

To see the full meeting agenda, click here.

